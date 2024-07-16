Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 25.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 236,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 4,796,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,779,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

