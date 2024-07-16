Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,074 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.4% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX traded up $9.94 on Tuesday, hitting $332.70. The stock had a trading volume of 113,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,673. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.98 and a 200-day moving average of $287.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.