Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,056 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. NDVR Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 56,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day moving average is $152.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

