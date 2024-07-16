Inspire Investing LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 924,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,456. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHK. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

