Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth about $186,693,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,226,000 after buying an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Reliance by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 177,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 536,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Up 2.0 %

Reliance stock traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.57. 61,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.20. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

