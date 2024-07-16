Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 471,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.