Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.7 %

TDW stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.61. 305,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.21. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $18.10 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,542 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 170,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.62, for a total transaction of $18,295,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533,037 shares in the company, valued at $272,605,441.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,926 shares of company stock worth $78,328,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile



Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

