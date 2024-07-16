Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 555,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 465,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,069,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,493,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 903.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $5.81 on Tuesday, reaching $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

