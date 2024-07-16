Inspire Investing LLC Buys 30,096 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 170.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $54,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2,609.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,541,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,973,000 after buying an additional 1,484,458 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 1,945,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,709. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

