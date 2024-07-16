Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IDCC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.70. 77,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,690. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile



InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

