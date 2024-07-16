Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 69.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.69. 76,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $208.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

