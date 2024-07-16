Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $207,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

ORLY stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,046.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,508. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,013.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,040.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.