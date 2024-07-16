Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $6.66 on Tuesday, hitting $215.18. 15,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,593. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.38 and a 200-day moving average of $190.32. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 160,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 154.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 288.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 56.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

