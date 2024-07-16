Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells 780 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.07. 9,994,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 375,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,651,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 62,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 284,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

