Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.5 %

RIVN stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 43,863,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,591,637. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $265,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

