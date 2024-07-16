Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires 123 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley bought 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($194.61).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 128 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($194.22).

On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($192.91).

Mitie Group Price Performance

Shares of MTO stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 119.40 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.70 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 124.94 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,720.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Further Reading

