Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIFree Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:IIIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

