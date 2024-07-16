iExec RLC Hits Market Capitalization of $145.96 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003133 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $145.96 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.99003091 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $6,657,092.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

