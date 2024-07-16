Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $90.48 million and $5.00 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 163,727,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.50228918 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,876,544.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.