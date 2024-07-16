Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Holdings Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after buying an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

HOLX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. 506,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,933. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

