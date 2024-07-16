Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Holley by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Holley by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. Holley has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $453.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

