HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells $543,308.95 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HNI Trading Up 1.1 %

HNI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 351,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,811. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 51,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $3,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $13,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HNI

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.