Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 209,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 55.5% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.