Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Down 4.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 310,920 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 134,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

In other news, Director David Buchanan Tennant acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 579,000 shares of company stock worth $54,910. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

