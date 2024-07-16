Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.17.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $150.61 on Friday. Hess has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $149.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

