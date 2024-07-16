Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 958,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,177.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,864.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $497,250. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 109.1% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 207,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,200. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

