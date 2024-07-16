Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,962,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $952,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,826,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 0.8 %

EDU traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.66. 560,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

