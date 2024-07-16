Head to Head Contrast: Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cenntro and Lotus Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $22.08 million 2.54 -$54.20 million N/A N/A Lotus Technology $832.97 million 0.55 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -8.02

Cenntro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lotus Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cenntro has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cenntro and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -238.49% -40.89% -27.75% Lotus Technology N/A N/A -41.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cenntro and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Cenntro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Cenntro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

