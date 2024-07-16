HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $4.20 on Friday. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $346.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 4.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

About Bit Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

