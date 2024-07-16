HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.50

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 35675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $566.54 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

