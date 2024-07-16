Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Harbor Diversified Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 182,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.00.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
