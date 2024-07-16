Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 182,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. Harbor Diversified has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.00.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

