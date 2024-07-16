Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Halma Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Halma stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.45. 15,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,778. Halma has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.
About Halma
