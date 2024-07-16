Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

