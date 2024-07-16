Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 537.6 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of HDALF remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.
Haidilao International Company Profile
