Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 537.6 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of HDALF remained flat at $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Haidilao International has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

