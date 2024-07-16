Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 10,156 shares.The stock last traded at $14.41 and had previously closed at $14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Guild Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $872.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Guild news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt bought 3,630 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,113,528.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desiree Amber Kramer bought 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $26,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt purchased 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,113,528.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $214,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

