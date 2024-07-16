Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10. 1,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Grupo Simec Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $464.45 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

