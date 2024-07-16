GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Shares Down 1.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.68. Approximately 3,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 4.18.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

