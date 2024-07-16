GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at C$56.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.48. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of C$41.19 and a one year high of C$56.73.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
