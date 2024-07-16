Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 174.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Shares of Gerresheimer stock remained flat at $106.12 on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50.
Gerresheimer Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gerresheimer
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.