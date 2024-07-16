Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAQ. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GAQ stock remained flat at $11.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 98 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

