Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $50.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.64.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

