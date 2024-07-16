FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.63

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 344566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

FOX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 254.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

