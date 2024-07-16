Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.58

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.58 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 24435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

