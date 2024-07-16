FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.08

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.08 and last traded at $69.08, with a volume of 1927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

