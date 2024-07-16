First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.10

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 133645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

