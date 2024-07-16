First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Down 11.8% in June

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $26.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,775.67. 57,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,274.91 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,707.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,597.83.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
