First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Down 11.8% in June

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $26.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,775.67. 57,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,274.91 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,707.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,597.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,857.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total value of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

