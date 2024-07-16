Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

