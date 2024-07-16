Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $233.93 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00043071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

