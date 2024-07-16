Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 4.9%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 43,349,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 110,730,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

