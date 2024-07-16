eXp World’s (EXPI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a $11.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. eXp World has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at eXp World

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.64%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,563,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,275,492.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 199,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,502 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

